Guo Hanyu Shocks Tennis World at National Bank Open

Toronto, Canada — Guo Hanyu is making waves at this year’s National Bank Open. Ranked No. 259 and competing as a qualifier, Guo defeated Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva with a convincing score of 6-3, 6-3 during the opening round of women’s singles on Monday. This victory marks a significant milestone in her career.

Although recognized primarily as a doubles specialist with five titles to her name, singles success has been elusive for Guo until now. Her prior experience largely came from ITF singles events, but she left a mark at the Canadian Open by overpowering Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania, winning 6-0, 6-0 to secure a place in the main draw.

Now, Guo’s next match will be against a six-time Grand Slam champion, putting her in the spotlight. Born on May 18, 1998, in Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan Province in central China, Hanyu’s journey in tennis reflects both her passion and dedication.

Guo achieved a career-high WTA singles ranking of No. 259 as of July 28, 2025, and reached No. 30 in doubles on January 13, 2025. She first gained attention on the WTA main-draw stage at the 2017 Tianjin Open, successfully navigating the qualifying rounds.

In 2025, Guo clinched two titles in the doubles category, winning tournaments in Bad Homburg and Adelaide alongside partner Alexandra Panova. She also reached the finals in Strasbourg with Nicole Melichar-Martinez. Guo currently holds the No. 33 position in WTA doubles rankings.

Guo is deeply connected to her roots, identifying as Han Chinese. Her family heritage is evident, and although there is little information about her religious beliefs, her commitment to her culture remains strong.

Guo’s rich journey continues off the court, where she is a graduate student at Southwest University’s School of Sports in Chongqing. Balancing academic and athletic responsibilities, she studies physical education while minoring in psychology. “Dormitory, classroom, and tennis training court — that’s where you can find me,” she said with a smile.

Guo made history at the 2019 Naples Universiade, where she and partner Ye Qiuyu secured the gold medal in women’s doubles — the first Chinese duo to do so since 2001. She maintains close ties with former teammate Jiang Xinyu, stating, “Although we study in different cities, we’ve trained together since we were young and know each other well.”

Though proud of her accomplishments, Guo remains humble, rating her Naples performance a “6 out of 10,” indicating her drive for constant improvement. As she continues her ascent in tennis, Guo’s story grows richer with each match.