Gurinder Chadha Confirms Sequel to Bend It Like Beckham

London, England — Filmmaker Gurinder Chadha announced on July 28, 2025, that she is developing a sequel to the beloved 2003 film, Bend It Like Beckham. Chadha expressed her excitement about revisiting the original characters and enhancing the story that helped elevate women’s soccer.

“I’m excited to revisit the original characters and revive the enduring story and build on the legacy we helped to create for the women’s game,” Chadha told Deadline. The director noted that the original cast members, including Parminder Nagra and Archie Panjabi, are aware of the sequel but wish to see a script before committing.

“I’m pretty certain that everyone’s going to want to come back,” Chadha said. “Everything hinges on the script and if the original cast likes it. I am working hard to ensure every character I bring back has a decent arc.”

Chadha, who co-wrote the 2003 film with Guljit Bindra and her husband Paul Mayeda Berges, is expected to collaborate with Berges again for the screenplay of the sequel. “I’m hoping to write it with Paul, who has come up with some very funny lines like he did last time,” she added.

For years, Chadha considered making a sequel or follow-up series but waited until she had a compelling story. “I didn’t want to do anything because I didn’t have a story,” she explained. “Now I’m inspired. I came up with a great story just about a month ago.”

Chadha’s goal is to have the sequel ready for a 2027 release in honor of Bend It Like Beckham’s 25th anniversary in the U.K. The film was a box office success, grossing $76.6 million worldwide.

Chadha highlighted the growth and popularity of women’s soccer as a reason for revisiting the story. “Women’s football is more competitive, more exciting, and more global than ever,” she noted. “The film’s been part of that legacy, and I feel there’s more that I can do.”

She aims to make the sequel both hard-hitting and joyful, capturing the essence that resonated with audiences 23 years ago. “Let’s hope we can bring back that same joy and feel good about putting women and girls on the map,” Chadha said.