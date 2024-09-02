Gurinder Singh Dhillon Appoints Jasdeep Singh Gill as Successor at Radha Soami Satsang Dera Beas

Gurinder Singh Dhillon, the head of Radha Soami Satsang Dera Beas, has appointed Jasdeep Singh Gill as his successor. This decision was officially announced on September 2, 2024, marking a significant moment for the spiritual organization situated in Punjab.

Gurinder Singh Dhillon has been facing health challenges, including a battle with cancer and heart disease. In light of his ongoing treatment, he has communicated with the volunteer leaders, informing them of his decision to name Jasdeep Singh Gill as the new head.

In a letter to the members, Dhillon expressed gratitude for the love and support he has received from the community. He urged the congregation to extend the same warmth and affection to Gill as he assumes his new role.

The Radha Soami Satsang Dera Beas organization, founded in 1891, aims to spread spiritual teachings to the public. The institution has a global presence, with branches in over 90 countries, including the USA, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, Japan, and various nations across Africa.

Jasdeep Singh Gill comes with an impressive academic and professional background. He holds a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Cambridge, a Master’s from MIT, and a Bachelor’s degree in Biochemical Engineering and Biotechnology from IIT Delhi.

Gill has established a notable career in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, where he has occupied significant leadership roles. His expertise includes strategic growth management and market entry and exit strategies, which are critical to the industry he now leads.

Currently, Gill serves as a faculty member at MIT and has recently transitioned to Radha Soami Dera Beas, where he will lead the spiritual organization after years of corporate experience.