Washington, D.C. — Starting pitcher Gusto helped his team secure a win against the Nationals on Wednesday night. The game, which took place at Nationals Park, saw Gusto allow just one earned run on four hits and one walk while striking out five batters over six innings.

With this victory, Gusto’s season record improved to 7-4 across 14 starts. His current earned run average (ERA) stands at 4.92, and his walks and hits per inning pitched (WHIP) is at 1.43. Despite the win, Gusto has faced challenges recently, posting a higher ERA of 5.61 over his last seven games.

Fans and analysts alike are watching to see if Gusto can maintain this winning momentum in future matchups. His return to form could be vital as the season approaches its critical final stretch.