Gutfeld Discusses Trump Administration’s Actions in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Fox News host Greg Gutfeld addressed the actions of President Donald Trump and his administration in Minnesota during a recent episode of ‘Gutfeld!’

On January 5, 2026, Gutfeld tackled the complexities surrounding Trump’s impact in the state, focusing on significant political developments and public reactions. Gutfeld, known for his sharp wit and engaging commentary, expressed concerns over the current political climate and how it affects Minnesotans.

‘Minnesota has always been a state of strong opinions,’ Gutfeld said. ‘With Trump’s policies stirring debates, it’s crucial to listen to what the people want and how they feel about these changes.’

During the show, Gutfeld invited panelists to share their insights on topics like Governor Tim Walz‘s recent decision to not seek re-election, highlighting the challenges faced by local leaders amid shifting political landscapes.

As the conversation unfolded, it became evident that Trump’s influence continues to resonate in Minnesota, which has been a key battleground for political discourse. Gutfeld’s panel emphasized the importance of understanding local sentiments as the state prepares for future elections.

The episode concluded with Gutfeld reminding viewers of the need for open discussions and the role of media in shaping political awareness, stating, ‘It’s up to us to navigate these turbulent waters.’ His insights reflect a growing trend toward increased political engagement across the country.