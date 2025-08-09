Gutfeld and Fallon Share Laughs as Politics are Set Aside

New York City, NY — Greg Gutfeld appeared on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, where the two late-night hosts shared laughs while steering clear of politics. Gutfeld, known for his sharp comedic style on Fox News, reminisced about a previous encounter with Fallon during a night out in Hell's Kitchen.

Gutfeld described the drunken wrestling match they had, saying, “You tackled me like you’re a giant golden retriever.” The audience responded warmly as he recounted the humorous moment. Last week, Gutfeld likened his appearance on Fallon’s show to a significant crossover event, joking it was “the biggest crossover since the Harlem Globetrotters visited the Golden Girls.”

Fallon responded, “This is hilarious – we’ve met before. Yes, you have no memory of it. Which is understandable, because we were wasted.” The pair continued to share playful banter as they entertained the audience.

Despite their light-hearted exchange, both hosts have made headlines for their past political interactions. Fallon, in particular, faced backlash after his September 2016 interview with then-candidate Donald Trump, where he famously ruffled Trump’s hair. He later expressed regret about that moment and clarified, “I didn’t do it to humanize him.”

Gutfeld’s appearance marks a deviation from his typical political commentary. He commented on the current state of late-night television, acknowledging the challenges that fellow comedians face regarding their ratings and overall talent. “Colbert has no talent,” Gutfeld said, referencing Stephen Colbert‘s show and speaking in a similar vein about Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel.

Trump has often praised Gutfeld, celebrating his show’s high ratings and drawing comparisons to other hosts. In a recent statement, he claimed, “Gutfeld! notches largest audience in program history.” The continued conversation surrounding political comedy reflects an ongoing dialogue in the entertainment industry, especially as viewership dynamics shift.

As Gutfeld’s show continues to rise in popularity, his crossover with Fallon signifies a moment of light-heartedness in the often contentious realm of political comedy.