Gutfeld Suggests Conservatives Embrace Controversial Labels Like ‘Nazi’

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Fox News host Greg Gutfeld proposed a provocative strategy for conservatives to address accusations of extremism during a segment on The Five on Tuesday. Instead of shying away from the label ‘Nazi,’ Gutfeld suggested that right-wingers should reclaim it.

Speaking on the program, Gutfeld pointed to the way some communities have reclaimed offensive terms as a source of power. He articulated that, for conservatives, the criticism of being called Nazis should have less impact. ‘The criticism doesn’t matter to us,’ he said.

In a segment filled with humor, Gutfeld offered a mock greeting among his peers, saying, ‘So from now on it’s, ‘What up, my Nazi?’’ This commentary drew laughter from fellow co-hosts, including Jesse Watters and Kennedy, the latter of whom exclaimed, ‘Nazi, please!’

Gutfeld’s remarks came amid discussions about immigration and enforcement, referencing a recent incident involving immigration agents in Camarillo, California. He labeled a professor arrested during a raid as an ‘asshole,’ further expressing his belief that conservatives could learn from how some communities respond to derogatory terms.

‘We need to learn from the Blacks,’ he stated, highlighting his view on the reclamation of derogatory language. He continued to criticize Democrats for allegedly protecting exploitative labor practices and concluded with assertions regarding their stance on transgender rights and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

His comments sparked reactions when he suggested that Democrats should actively support ICE instead of opposing them. Gutfeld’s controversial statements echoed previous discussions on the show concerning race and extremism, continuing a trend of provocative commentary from the late-night host.