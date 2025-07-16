Politics
Gutfeld Suggests Conservatives Embrace Controversial Labels Like ‘Nazi’
NEW YORK, N.Y. — Fox News host Greg Gutfeld proposed a provocative strategy for conservatives to address accusations of extremism during a segment on The Five on Tuesday. Instead of shying away from the label ‘Nazi,’ Gutfeld suggested that right-wingers should reclaim it.
Speaking on the program, Gutfeld pointed to the way some communities have reclaimed offensive terms as a source of power. He articulated that, for conservatives, the criticism of being called Nazis should have less impact. ‘The criticism doesn’t matter to us,’ he said.
In a segment filled with humor, Gutfeld offered a mock greeting among his peers, saying, ‘So from now on it’s, ‘What up, my Nazi?’’ This commentary drew laughter from fellow co-hosts, including Jesse Watters and Kennedy, the latter of whom exclaimed, ‘Nazi, please!’
Gutfeld’s remarks came amid discussions about immigration and enforcement, referencing a recent incident involving immigration agents in Camarillo, California. He labeled a professor arrested during a raid as an ‘asshole,’ further expressing his belief that conservatives could learn from how some communities respond to derogatory terms.
‘We need to learn from the Blacks,’ he stated, highlighting his view on the reclamation of derogatory language. He continued to criticize Democrats for allegedly protecting exploitative labor practices and concluded with assertions regarding their stance on transgender rights and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
His comments sparked reactions when he suggested that Democrats should actively support ICE instead of opposing them. Gutfeld’s controversial statements echoed previous discussions on the show concerning race and extremism, continuing a trend of provocative commentary from the late-night host.
Recent Posts
- Oscar Robertson Receives Arthur Ashe Award for Courage at 2024 ESPYS
- 2025 Emmy Nominations Highlight Top Contenders and Notable Snubs
- Cameron Boozer and Jane Hedengren Win Gatorade Player of the Year Awards
- NFL Teams Begin Offseason Analysis as Training Camps Approach
- Drake Covers LeBron Tattoo with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Jersey
- San Diego Comic-Con 2025: Major Announcements and Celebrity Appearances
- Toronto FC Prepares for Symbolic Match Against San Diego FC
- Von Miller Signs with Washington Commanders to Boost Pass Rush
- Manny Pacquiao Prepares for Comeback Bout Against Barrios in Las Vegas
- MLS and LIGA MX Announce Rosters for 2025 All-Star Skills Challenge
- Portland Timbers Host Real Salt Lake for 10th Anniversary Celebration
- Warren Warns of Economic Risks Amid Trump’s Policies
- Los Angeles Galaxy Seek Revenge Against Austin FC in Upcoming Match
- Pilot Error Suspected in Air India Crash That Killed 260
- New Tax Legislation May Benefit Seniors, Impact Social Security Recipients
- Wake Forest Alum Erin Regan Wins Pat Tillman Award at ESPYS
- Noah Wyle Receives Emmy Nomination for ‘The Pitt’ 26 Years After ‘ER’
- Brad Guzan Returns as Atlanta United Hosts Chicago Fire
- MLS Young Players Shine in Thrilling Matchday 24 Over the Weekend
- Seattle Sounders Face Colorado Rapids in Crucial Match Tonight