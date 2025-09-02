Entertainment
Guthrie Reveals How She Enjoyed Rare Peace During Summer
NEW YORK, NY — Savannah Guthrie shared a rare glimpse into her summer on a recent episode of Today with Jenna & Friends, discussing her life as a busy mom and how she took some time for herself.
During the pre-recorded episode aired on September 1, Guthrie revealed that both her children, Vale and Charley, attended sleep-away camp for three weeks this summer. She said, “We did something that hasn’t happened in 11 years.”
Guthrie described her experience at home without kids as “amazing and so quiet.” She noted that at first, she and her husband, Michael Feldman, found themselves contemplating dinner plans but soon shifted into relaxation mode by going to bed early to watch TV and read.
“We had no kids, and on a Saturday, you’d wake up and be like, ‘What should we do today?’” Guthrie reminisced about their time before kids.
Despite the quiet summer, Guthrie made sure to celebrate her daughter Vale’s 11th birthday on August 13. She posted three pictures to honor the occasion, including a proud mother-daughter selfie and a shot of Vale with a tennis racket. Guthrie’s heartfelt caption read, “this is 11 – happy birthday to my beautiful girl 💖.”
In February, Guthrie brought her children to work, where they met Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts on set. In a sweet moment, both kids wore Hurts’ jersey and shared smiles as they greeted him.
The joyful experience was captured on video, with Guthrie describing it as the “best morning ever.”
