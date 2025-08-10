Guy Haberman Steps in for Greg Papa Amid Cancer Battle

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Guy Haberman is stepping in as the television voice for the San Francisco 49ers as longtime broadcaster Greg Papa focuses on cancer treatment. Haberman will make his debut on KPIX when the 49ers host the Denver Broncos on Saturday night at 5:30 p.m.

Papa, 62, announced earlier this week that he has been diagnosed with cancer and will be taking time off to undergo treatment. He expressed his gratitude to fans and colleagues on social media. “As I fully focus on my treatment and work toward a full recovery, I’m stepping away from my broadcasts but look forward to returning soon,” he wrote, thanking everyone for their support.

Haberman received backing from Papa himself. “Bob Sargent and the 49ers made the perfect choice on every level with Guy,” Papa texted Friday morning, praising Haberman’s broadcasting skills and character. Sargent is the 49ers’ director of broadcasting.

Derek Papa, Greg’s oldest son and co-host of KNBR‘s daytime show, voiced his support on-air, welcoming Haberman to the booth. “I can’t think of a better person to fill in for my pops,” he said. “You’ve been doing play-by-play for a long time, and I’m happy for you.”

Haberman is no stranger to sports broadcasting, having worked as a play-by-play announcer for Big Ten games and covering Pac-12 football. He also hosts “The Guy Haberman Podcast,” where he has discussed his passion for the 49ers and addressed his new role. “Greg means a lot to a lot of us,” he said. “It’s a unique situation that he has created so much community.”

The 49ers have not yet announced who will handle radio play-by-play duties for the regular season. Meanwhile, Haberman is set to join Tim Ryan and other team members for the preseason broadcasts on KSFO (810-AM) and KSAN (107.7-FM).

Coach Kyle Shanahan expressed his support for Papa, stating, “We’re all pulling for him. He’s in a battle, but a battle we know he is going to win.”

Fans and colleagues alike are wishing for Papa’s speedy recovery and look forward to his return to the broadcast booth.