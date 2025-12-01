Entertainment
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Address Split Rumors with PDA Photo
Los Angeles, CA – Gwen Stefani has quelled rumors of a split with her husband, Blake Shelton, by posting a candid photo on her Instagram Stories. The No Doubt lead singer, 56, shared a picture Friday showing the country artist, 49, kissing her cheek. Stefani appeared happy, wearing a red flannel shirt in the selfie.
The photo follows intense speculation about the couple’s relationship after they both missed the CMA Awards on November 19, where Shelton had a nomination for Musical Event of the Year. Rumors of a breakup intensified when fans noted Stefani had not shared a post about Shelton since June.
Shelton’s representative spoke to Page Six about the breakup speculation, stating, “This is a completely made-up story created solely for headlines and clicks.”
The couple’s musical collaboration in March, a duet titled “Hangin’ On,” led to further questions about their marriage due to its breakup-themed lyrics. However, Shelton clarified at the time that the song did not reflect their relationship, stating, “I hope it’s really no reflection of where Gwen and I are in our relationship.”
Stefani and Shelton, who married in July 2021, have both experienced previous divorces. Stefani was married to Gavin Rossdale from 2002 until their split in 2016, while Shelton was previously married to Kaynette Williams and Miranda Lambert. Stefani shared in an April interview that her marriage to Shelton feels like “a second chance at life” after her past struggles.
In an emotional reflection on her relationship, Stefani emphasized, “How do you pick yourself up from that? But God put this other person there to love me.”
