Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Celebrate CMT Award Win Together

NASHVILLE, TN — Gwen Stefani recently shared her excitement about winning a CMT Award with her husband, Blake Shelton, during an interview. The couple’s journey began when they met as coaches on the popular show, The Voice.

In an interview from October 2020, Stefani described the thrill of receiving the Collaborative Video of the Year award for her song “Nobody But You.” She recalled how unexpected it was to win an award in the country music genre, considering her roots in pop music.

“When you say that, I get shocked,” Stefani remarked, reflecting on her musical evolution. “I also think a lot about my time in my Voice chair before I even knew Blake. It’s wild to think about how we went from being strangers to creating music together and winning awards.”

Shelton opened up about their relationship in a recent segment of The Good Dish. “We found each other at a very low point in each other’s lives,” he said. “She kept me from going to the absolute bottom. It feels like falling off a cliff and a hand reached out and caught me.”

He expressed gratitude for their bond, stating, “I’ve never had that with somebody where it just felt like, no matter what, she has my back. It’s the greatest feeling ever.” This mutual support has fueled their artistic collaboration and personal connection.

The couple continues to thrive in their respective careers, with Stefani celebrating over two decades since the release of No Doubt‘s iconic album, Tragic Kingdom. Meanwhile, Shelton remains a prominent figure in the country music scene.

As they navigate their relationship and careers, Stefani and Shelton are excited about their future endeavors, both together and individually.