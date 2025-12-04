Gwen Stefani Strikes Back Against Split Rumors with Dazzling Jewelry

New York City, NY — Gwen Stefani recently put to rest rumors about her relationship with Blake Shelton. The singer made a striking appearance at the premiere of “Oh. What. Fun” on Tuesday night, showcasing rows of extravagant jewelry that left fans buzzing.

Stefani, 56, arrived at the event wearing an eye-catching assortment of rings, including a stunning emerald ring surrounded by a diamond halo, a Valentine’s Day gift from Shelton for 2024. She also displayed a vibrant pink three-stone ring and a large diamond ring with double halos on her right hand.

The “I’m Just a Girl” singer completed her look with a sheer black corset gown paired with a flowing green tulle overlay. She accessorized with chunky yellow gold bangles and an ornate cross pendant, while her glamorous makeup and long, soft curls set off the show-stopping ensemble.

Stefani and Shelton, 49, have faced speculation about their relationship after releasing a duet titled “Hangin’ On” earlier this year. Rumors intensified following their absence at the CMA Awards, despite Shelton’s nomination for his feature on Post Malone’s song “Pour Me a Drink.” Fans noted that Stefani had not posted photos with Shelton on social media since wishing him a happy birthday in June, although Shelton acknowledged her birthday in October.

In November, Stefani shared a playful PDA photo on Instagram, depicting Shelton kissing her cheek, which seemed to quell the split talks for now. Shelton’s representative also rebuffed the rumors last month, stating, “This is a completely made-up story created solely for headlines and clicks.”

Earlier this year, Stefani discussed her relationship, admitting on “The Drew Barrymore Show” that her connection with Shelton is strengthened by something beyond the physical realm. “I’m not entirely alone in this marriage,” she said, hinting at a spiritual dimension to their bond.