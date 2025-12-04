Entertainment
Gwen Stefani Strikes Back Against Split Rumors with Dazzling Jewelry
New York City, NY — Gwen Stefani recently put to rest rumors about her relationship with Blake Shelton. The singer made a striking appearance at the premiere of “Oh. What. Fun” on Tuesday night, showcasing rows of extravagant jewelry that left fans buzzing.
Stefani, 56, arrived at the event wearing an eye-catching assortment of rings, including a stunning emerald ring surrounded by a diamond halo, a Valentine’s Day gift from Shelton for 2024. She also displayed a vibrant pink three-stone ring and a large diamond ring with double halos on her right hand.
The “I’m Just a Girl” singer completed her look with a sheer black corset gown paired with a flowing green tulle overlay. She accessorized with chunky yellow gold bangles and an ornate cross pendant, while her glamorous makeup and long, soft curls set off the show-stopping ensemble.
Stefani and Shelton, 49, have faced speculation about their relationship after releasing a duet titled “Hangin’ On” earlier this year. Rumors intensified following their absence at the CMA Awards, despite Shelton’s nomination for his feature on Post Malone’s song “Pour Me a Drink.” Fans noted that Stefani had not posted photos with Shelton on social media since wishing him a happy birthday in June, although Shelton acknowledged her birthday in October.
In November, Stefani shared a playful PDA photo on Instagram, depicting Shelton kissing her cheek, which seemed to quell the split talks for now. Shelton’s representative also rebuffed the rumors last month, stating, “This is a completely made-up story created solely for headlines and clicks.”
Earlier this year, Stefani discussed her relationship, admitting on “The Drew Barrymore Show” that her connection with Shelton is strengthened by something beyond the physical realm. “I’m not entirely alone in this marriage,” she said, hinting at a spiritual dimension to their bond.
Recent Posts
- Flamengo Eyes Title Against Ceará at Maracanã
- Lindy Ruff Previews Sabres’ Game Against Flyers on December 3, 2025
- Bulls Host Nets in High-Stakes NBA Matchup Wednesday Night
- ESPN Launches 19th Annual V Week for Cancer Research
- Dodgers Sign Miguel Rojas to One-Year Contract
- Undefeated Indiana Prepares for Challenge Against Minnesota
- Gwen Stefani Strikes Back Against Split Rumors with Dazzling Jewelry
- Brother Rice Defeats St. Rita in Class 7A Championship
- Dallas Stars Face New Jersey Devils in Crucial Matchup
- Deni Avdija Shines in Thrilling Triple-Double Against Thunder
- Spurs Face Magic Without Wembanyama and Banchero in Key Matchup
- NBA Teams Face Tough December Schedules, Kings Set for Road Trip
- Razorbacks Prepare to Host Undefeated Cardinals on December 3
- Saudi Fund Set to Acquire Majority of Electronic Arts
- Flamengo Eyes Brazilian Championship After Libertadores Triumph
- Tigres and Cruz Azul Set for Intense Semifinal Clash
- Jessie J Breaks Protocol to Hug Princess Kate at Royal Event
- FIFA Faces Human Rights Concerns Ahead of World Cup in U.S.
- Megan Moroney Teases 2026 Tour with Mysterious Gift Boxes
- Burger King Launches SpongeBob Menu in Time for Holidays