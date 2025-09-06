Gwendoline Christie Returns as Larissa Weems in ‘Wednesday’ Season 2

LOS ANGELES, CA — Gwendoline Christie is back in the spotlight as Larissa Weems in the recently released Part 2 of Season 2 of the Netflix series ‘Wednesday.’ The character was thought to be dead after Season 1, but show runners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar found a unique way to resurrect her.

In a conversation with Deadline, Gough explained that it was a decision the creators debated long after the character’s demise. “Miles tells the story about how we felt after filming her death scene in Season 1. We were uneasy and wondered if we made a mistake,” he said. “Gwendoline and Jenna [Ortega] have great chemistry, and we wanted to explore that again.”

Christie confirmed that while she was wrapping up filming for the first season, hints were dropped about a potential return. “I was so delighted to hear that they would like me to come back. The world of ‘Wednesday’ resonates deeply with me,” she shared.

Weems’ resurrection allows her to play a new role as Wednesday’s spirit guide. She explained that this shift provides a new dynamic, steering clear of her former role as a strict principal. “This version of Weems has additional expressiveness,” Christie noted. “It’s exciting to explore this new side of her character.”

In her spirit guide role, Weems and Wednesday discover they are “13th cousins twice removed,” tying them together through family as they solve various supernatural mysteries. “The character has changed, and I was excited to see how,” Christie commented on her character’s growth.

Addressing her emotional evolution, Christie stated, “It was exhilarating to play someone who has crossed over. Weems’ new expressiveness contrasts with her previously stern persona.” Gough corroborated, saying, “We wanted to bring her back, but in a way that allowed for dynamic interactions with Wednesday, rather than just being stuck behind a desk.”

As viewers see in Episode 5, titled “Hyde and Woe Seek,” Weems can now be seen as a more colorful character with emotional depth. “I wanted to show that she is skittish and vulnerable but also maintains a humorous edge,” Christie explained.

While there’s ambiguity about whether her character could return in future seasons, both creators seem open to possibilities. Christie values her work in this quirky series, stating, “Tim Burton has given me confidence as an artist, embracing my ideas and contributing to the creative process.”

As of now, fans are eagerly discussing the character dynamics in ‘Wednesday,’ and speculation continues about potential future appearances of Weems in the upcoming seasons.