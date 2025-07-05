News
Gwynedd Ranked Fourth in UK’s Most Supernatural Counties
Gwynedd, Wales – A recent study by Spin Genie UK has identified Gwynedd as the fourth most supernatural county in the UK, with an impressive 59.2 reported sightings per 50,000 residents.
The study, which analyzed paranormal reports including UFO sightings, crop circles, and other unexplained phenomena, ranked Argyll and Bute as the top area for supernatural occurrences, reporting 77.9 sightings per 50,000 people. This region has a history of UFO encounters, including a notable sighting of a star-like object in Rothesay in 2021.
Wiltshire follows closely behind in second place, with 77 reported supernatural sightings per 50,000 residents. The study also named Dorset as the third most supernatural county, with 62.6 sightings per 50,000 residents.
In contrast, Gwynedd’s ranking underscores the area’s reputation for paranormal activity, contributing notable sightings to the overall study. The intriguing statistics highlight the ongoing fascination with the supernatural across the UK.
The research gathered insights from various reported encounters, showcasing the diverse landscape of supernatural phenomena in the country.
