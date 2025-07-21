Entertainment
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Biography Reveals Secrets of Romance with Ben Affleck
NEW YORK, NY — An upcoming biography written by Amy Odell, titled “Gwyneth: The Biography,” reveals intimate details about Gwyneth Paltrow‘s relationship with Ben Affleck. The book is set to be released on July 29, 2025.
Odell shares that during her time with Affleck, Paltrow reportedly disclosed to makeup artist Kevyn Aucoin that she enjoyed a specific sexual act with him. This revelation has sparked discussions among fans, although the exact nature of the act has not been publicly identified.
“It was the ribald side of her that her friends knew well but that the public didn’t see,” Odell writes in the biography. The couple dated from 1997 to 2000, and while they shared strong chemistry, the book suggests it was not enough to overcome Affleck’s personal issues, including struggles with alcoholism and gambling.
Paltrow’s friends reportedly had reservations about Affleck, noting that he sometimes seemed more interested in playing video games than spending time with her. After their breakup, Paltrow commented, “I love men, even though they’re lying, cheating scumbags.”
The biography details that Affleck’s self-destructive impulses may have contributed to their split. Paltrow eventually married Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in 2003, with whom she has two children, before marrying TV producer Brad Falchuk in 2018.
Odell also explores Paltrow’s history of discussing sexuality openly on her lifestyle website, Goop. The actress has gained attention for her candidness about personal topics, which includes launching intimate products that sparked curiosity and conversation.
This biography is expected to offer insights not only into Paltrow and Affleck’s passionate, yet tumultuous relationship but also into the actress’s journey through love and personal growth.
