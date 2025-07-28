NEW YORK, NY – Actress and entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow created a humorous video for the tech company Astronomer on Friday, addressing the recent jumbotron controversy at a Coldplay concert. This incident resulted in the resignation of Astronomer’s CEO, Andy Byron, after he was reportedly caught on the concert’s kiss cam with his mistress.

In a light-hearted video posted on Astronomer’s social media, Paltrow, who is also the ex-wife of Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, stated she was hired “on a very temporary basis to speak on behalf of the 300-plus employees at Astronomer.” She noted the company had received many inquiries in light of the events and aimed to answer some of the most common questions.

The video highlighted the quirky nature of the situation, featuring text overlays that included phrases like “OMG What the actual f.” Paltrow then shifted gears, promoting Astronomer’s services, saying, “Yes, Astronomer is the best place to run Apache Airflow, unifying the experience of running data ML and AI pipelines at scale.”

She expressed excitement about the renewed interest in data workflow automation and provided updates about their upcoming Beyond Analytics event, assuring viewers that there was still availability for registration.

Last week, Byron and Astronomer’s HR chief, Kristin Cabot, were seen embracing at the Coldplay concert in Boston while the jumbotron scanned the audience. Upon realizing they were on camera, the pair attempted to hide, leading Martin to joke about their apparent closeness.

The incident quickly garnered attention on social media and became a viral moment. While Cabot resigned from Astronomer following the scandal, there has been limited information about Byron’s marital status, as no divorce records have been found for him.

This playful post marks Astronomer’s first humorous take on the incident, contrasting with their earlier serious announcements regarding the company’s commitment to its values following the controversy.