Entertainment
Gwyneth Paltrow Plays ‘F–k, Marry, Kill’ With Co-Stars
LOS ANGELES, California — Gwyneth Paltrow played a challenging game of “F–k, Marry, Kill” during a recent episode of her podcast, The Goop Podcast, featuring three of her former co-stars: Jude Law, Robert Downey Jr., and Timothée Chalamet. The 52-year-old actress struggled with the question, calling it “impossible” to choose among them.
Paltrow quickly decided to marry Downey Jr., her on-screen husband from the Iron Man films, citing the laughter and fun they have together. “I would marry Robert because we would just laugh so much and have such a fun, weird life and travel,” she said. “And, anyway, I’m already, basically, I am married to him in movies, so what’s the difference?”
Choosing between Law and Chalamet proved tougher for Paltrow. “Who am I going to f–k, you guys? Jude or Timothée Chalamet?” she asked. Ultimately, she opted for Law, explaining, “I guess I have to say Jude only because it’s like robbing the cradle, really, if I do it with Timothée.” She joked that her children might not approve of her choosing Chalamet.
Paltrow’s light-heartedness led her to sidestep the game’s rules entirely, declaring, “I’m not gonna say. Both. I’m gonna marry all three. I’m a modern woman. I’m not killing anyone.” After her playful game, she shared that her podcast will return in September.
Recent Posts
- Excitement Builds as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán in Copa Argentina
- Yankees Explore Three-Team Trade for Key Infield Help
- Santos and Internacional Clash in Crucial Brasileirao Match
- Alijah Arenas Recovers and Commits to USC After Near-Fatal Crash
- Wilmington Series Hightown Returns to Netflix After Year-Long Hiatus
- Red Sox Eye Trade Moves as Deadline Approaches
- Sean Strickland Suspended Indefinitely After MMA Altercation in Las Vegas
- Santos Faces Internacional in Tense Brasileirao Clash Tonight
- Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Reflect on Their Connection
- Frank Fabra Returns as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán
- Taylor Rooks Shares Stunning Wedding Photos with NBA Stars
- Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Celebrate Long-Lasting Love at Film Festival
- Texas Father Deployed to Frontlines After Moving Family to Russia
- Twins Consider Trading Harrison Bader Before Deadline
- Phillies’ Sánchez Dominates Red Sox in Historic Catcher’s Interference Win
- Sydney Chandler Absent from ‘Alien: Earth’ Cover Shoot Amid Health Issues
- Scottie Scheffler Leads The Open Championship After Two Rounds
- Packers Report Record Revenue Ahead of President’s Retirement
- Skaneateles Lake Swimmer Completes 16-Mile Challenge in 9 Hours
- XRP Surges as U.S. House Discusses Crypto Legislation