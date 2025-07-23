Gwyneth Paltrow Plays ‘F–k, Marry, Kill’ With Co-Stars

LOS ANGELES, California — Gwyneth Paltrow played a challenging game of “F–k, Marry, Kill” during a recent episode of her podcast, The Goop Podcast, featuring three of her former co-stars: Jude Law, Robert Downey Jr., and Timothée Chalamet. The 52-year-old actress struggled with the question, calling it “impossible” to choose among them.

Paltrow quickly decided to marry Downey Jr., her on-screen husband from the Iron Man films, citing the laughter and fun they have together. “I would marry Robert because we would just laugh so much and have such a fun, weird life and travel,” she said. “And, anyway, I’m already, basically, I am married to him in movies, so what’s the difference?”

Choosing between Law and Chalamet proved tougher for Paltrow. “Who am I going to f–k, you guys? Jude or Timothée Chalamet?” she asked. Ultimately, she opted for Law, explaining, “I guess I have to say Jude only because it’s like robbing the cradle, really, if I do it with Timothée.” She joked that her children might not approve of her choosing Chalamet.

Paltrow’s light-heartedness led her to sidestep the game’s rules entirely, declaring, “I’m not gonna say. Both. I’m gonna marry all three. I’m a modern woman. I’m not killing anyone.” After her playful game, she shared that her podcast will return in September.