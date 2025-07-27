Haas Rookie Bearman Breaks Karting Record in Sweden

Varberg, Sweden – Oliver Bearman, a 20-year-old rookie driver for Haas Formula 1, recently made headlines during a family vacation in Sweden when he took on the challenge of breaking a local karting lap record. After discovering a corporate karting track close to their lodging, Bearman and his girlfriend were spurred into action by her family’s playful challenge for him to set a new record.

“I was on vacation in Sweden and there was a kart track very close to where I was staying that week,” Bearman said. He quickly transitioned from relaxation to competition, stating, “My girlfriend’s family said: ‘Look, you have to beat the lap record.’ And I was like, yeah, come on, it will be easy.” During his initial attempts, Bearman found himself just a few tenths off the record.

Bearman detailed the lengths he went to for the record. He explained, “The track was really cool. It was a short lap, only 29 seconds, so you had to be super precise.” After hours of close calls, the young driver resorted to strategies like removing fuel from the kart, using a leaf blower to cool the engine, and working on tire performance with his girlfriend’s assistance. “It was a serious, serious quest,” he added.

Ultimately, Bearman succeeded on the final day, beating the previous lap time by just half a tenth of a second. “You had to really put the perfect lap together and move some of the walls a little bit,” he said. “I managed to beat the lap time by just like half a tenth. When you’re that close, you can’t quit until you win!” Bearman’s determination not only provided an entertaining distraction but also linked him back to his roots in karting.

Oliver Bearman’s record-breaking tour was met with excitement from Elton Zevenwacht, the driver whose record he surpassed. Upon learning of Bearman’s achievement while he was away, Zevenwacht expressed his anticipation to reclaim his title. “I’m a competitive person, too,” he said. Bearman originally set the record at 28.97 seconds, but Zevenwacht responded by clocking a time of 28.95 seconds shortly thereafter.

Though Bearman expertly navigated the course, he humorously speculated on the advantages Zevenwacht may hold, jokingly suggesting that the record-holder should be in Formula 1 or that weight differences could be a factor.

As Bearman gears up for the upcoming Belgian Grand Prix, Zevenwacht has his sights set on reclaiming the record, indicating a friendly rivalry that has developed from their shared experiences at the Varbergs Gokart track. Their competition underscores the spirit of motorsport, blending professional aspirations with grassroots enthusiasm.