Sports
Habs Honor Markov as They Face Senators Tonight
Montreal, Canada – The Montreal Canadiens will honor former defenceman Andrei Markov tonight before their game against the Ottawa Senators at Bell Centre. The ceremony marks the celebration of Markov’s illustrious career, which spanned 990 games and included 572 points.
Markov, known for his leadership during a challenging era for the Canadiens, finished his career with a remarkable +64 goal differential. His legacy continues to inspire current players, who look to emulate his strong performances on the ice.
As they prepare for the game, the Canadiens are hoping to bounce back from a recent loss to the Colorado Avalanche. The team won three consecutive games prior to that setback and aims to extend their home success against their rivals.
Tonight’s match is crucial, and the Canadiens are set to make a lineup change, replacing defenceman Florian Xhekaj with Jared Davidson. Davidson, who has not played in recent games, will look to contribute in both offensive and defensive capacities.
The Habs have struggled defensively, allowing too many scoring chances to opponents. Samuel Montembeault‘s performance in goal will be pivotal as the team seeks a victory and continued success in their season series against Ottawa.
Montreal previously faced the Senators on November 1, securing a dramatic overtime win. In that game, they overcame a late deficit thanks to Ivan Demidov‘s expertise, and they are keen to replicate that success tonight.
The puck drops at 7:00 PM EST, and fans can catch the action on TSN2 and RDS.
