Hacked Twitch Account Leads to Brief Ban for Popular Streamer Jynxzi

Los Angeles, CA – Popular Twitch streamer Jynxzi was briefly banned from the platform on July 17, 2025, after his account was compromised by hackers. The event alarmed fans and highlighted the security risks faced by prominent gamers.

Jynxzi, known for his engaging gameplay in Rainbow Six Siege, has over 7.5 million followers on Twitch and nearly 5 million on YouTube. His recent collaboration with fellow streamer IShowSpeed for an upcoming Fortnite tournament with a $100,000 prize had further cemented his status in the esports world.

The trouble started at approximately 3:39 PM when Jynxzi’s Twitch account was suddenly banned. Twitch cited “hacking and platform manipulation” as the reason, referencing violations such as DDoS attacks, phishing, and other exploits. A message from Twitch warned, “Due to the severe nature of this violation… your access to Twitch services is indefinitely restricted.”

In response, Jynxzi took to X.com (formerly Twitter), saying, “Just got banned on Twitch temporarily because someone hacked into my account. Hopefully we can return today.” This tweet reassured fans that he was aware of the situation and hoped for a quick resolution.

About 30 minutes later, Twitch reversed the ban, allowing Jynxzi to resume his streaming activities. He posted, “UNBANNED Thank you” on his X account, expressing relief at the decision. However, the identity of the hacker remains unknown, and the specifics of how the breach occurred are unclear.

This incident has reignited discussions about the importance of online security for Twitch streamers, especially those with significant followings. While Jynxzi’s channel is now secure, the event serves as a hopeful cautionary tale to others about potential cybersecurity vulnerabilities.