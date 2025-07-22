Hackers Target Microsoft SharePoint in Global Breach

REDMOND, Washington — Hackers have exploited a vulnerability in Microsoft SharePoint software to breach organizations worldwide, stealing sensitive information, cybersecurity experts reported on July 22, 2025.

Microsoft announced over the weekend that it developed a patch to address the security flaw found in SharePoint servers. The company is actively working on additional fixes following alerts that hackers were using the flaw to access file systems and execute unauthorized code.

Anonymous sources indicated that the hackers have already infiltrated national governments in Europe and the Middle East, as well as various government agencies in U.S. states, including Florida. These sources spoke under the condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the information.

While the hackers remain unidentified, the impact of this breach could pose significant risks to both public and private sectors globally. Microsoft’s ongoing commitment to resolving these vulnerabilities is critical as more organizations rely on digital infrastructure for daily operations.

The situation highlights the importance of cybersecurity in protecting sensitive data from evolving threats.