Hacks Stars Paul W. Downs and Megan Stalter Rock Matching Orange Looks

Los Angeles, CA – Hacks co-stars Paul W. Downs and Megan Stalter made a bold fashion statement at the Critics Choice Awards on January 4, showing up in eye-catching orange outfits that paid homage to a famous couple.

The actors, who also serve as one of the show’s creators and writers, channeled the custom leather looks worn by Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet during the Marty Supreme premiere just one month ago. Their matching ensembles included intricate details, mimicking the original couture almost perfectly.

Fans quickly recognized the tribute, impressed by how Downs and Stalter not only matched the color but also the accessories, including Chalamet’s leather paddle bag and Jenner’s stylish cutouts. Stalter added a playful touch with cross pendant necklaces that humorously exaggerated the originals.

The specifics of how the actors obtained these fashionable looks remain unclear. When asked if they turned to their stylists for help, Stalter told E! News, “I don’t even know what this is. My stylist just pulled it.” Meanwhile, Downs mentioned their busy schedule for the upcoming season of Hacks, hinting, “We didn’t really have a lot of time to fit, to shop.”

Despite the fun of the outfits, both stars downplayed any deliberate intention, with Downs quipping, “We borrowed. We don’t want to name drop.” However, he mentioned that both he and Stalter were nominated at the event, alongside Timothée Chalamet, who is also a frontrunner at the Oscars.

As the evening’s awards ceremony unfolded, speculation grew about whether Jenner and Chalamet would replicate their eye-catching orange styles, which have dominated their recent promotional appearances for Marty Supreme.

Timothée has highlighted the importance of original storytelling in film, adding a sense of purpose to his fashion choices for the press tour, stating, “I’m trying to get this out in the biggest way possible.” The buzz around the color orange is likely to carry on, as all eyes remain on the awards highlights and the fashion choices yet to unveil.