Hacks Stars Shine at Golden Globes Amid Strong Competition

Santa Monica, California — Stars from the hit HBO Max series “Hacks,” Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, graced the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 4, 2026. The two actresses have received nominations for their performances in the critically acclaimed show, which explores the challenges and triumphs of a comedian and her young writer. The ceremony began at 7 PM ET and was hosted by a familiar face for the fourth consecutive year.

Jean Smart, 74, known for her multiple Emmy wins, wore a custom Louis Vuitton gown, while her co-star, 30-year-old Einbinder, showcased jewelry from Saidian Vintage Jewels. Both actresses expressed excitement about the evening and their nominations, hoping for a positive outcome.

The stakes were high this year, as “Hacks” faced rigorous competition in the Best Comedy Series category. Other nominees included fan-favorites like “The Studio” and long-established hits like “Abbott Elementary” and “The Bear.” Smart’s performance as the temperamental comedian Deborah Vance has earned her numerous accolades, making her a favorite for the Best Actress category.

As the Golden Globes approach, industry experts speculate whether “Hacks” can maintain its momentum among critics and voters. The series is nearing its conclusion, and many hope to see Smart add another award to her impressive collection. Meanwhile, Einbinder’s nomination will also be a significant achievement for her career.

Fans eagerly await the evening’s results and can follow updates through live coverage. Best of luck to all nominees, including several other noteworthy contenders across various categories!