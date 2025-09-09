Sports
Haddad Maia Favored Against Tona in Sao Paulo Matchup
Sao Paulo, Brazil — World No. 27 Beatriz Haddad Maia is set to face No. 409 Miriana Tona in the first round of the SP Open on Tuesday at 8:00 PM. This will be their first match against each other on the professional circuit.
Haddad Maia enters the match as a strong favorite with odds of -5000, translating to an implied win probability of 98%. Tona, the underdog with odds of +1150, will look to upset the higher-ranked player.
Haddad Maia recently competed at the US Open, where she advanced to the round of 16 before losing on September 1. In 2025, she has struggled with a win-loss record of 13-24, including a 5-13 performance on hard courts. Despite her challenges this season, her skills on the surface have made her a formidable contender.
Tona earned her place in the main draw by defeating Pietra Rivoli and Lian Tran in the qualifying rounds. She has a 2-1 record on hard courts this year and a total season record of 27-17. During her qualifying match against Tran, Tona hit 48 winners and secured four aces.
The matchup will take place at Parque Villa-Lobos, an outdoor hard court venue in Sao Paulo. Haddad Maia’s experience in higher-level tournaments gives her a significant advantage as she aims to secure a win at home.
With both players having different backgrounds in terms of tournament experience and surface preference, the match promises to deliver exciting tennis action. The pick from analysts is for Haddad Maia to win in straight sets.
