Hades 2 Officially Launches on Nintendo Switch 2 This Month

REDMOND, Wash. — Nintendo announced today that Hades 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the popular indie rogue-like game, will be available on Nintendo Switch 2 and the original Switch starting September 26, 2025.

The game, which has been in Early Access on PC since May 2024, is set to be a console launch exclusive for Nintendo. Hades 2 continues the storyline of the original game, allowing players to dive back into the rich world of Ancient Greek mythology blended with fast-paced action gameplay.

During today’s Nintendo Direct presentation, Hades 2 was one of several exciting titles highlighted for the new console. This event builds anticipation as Hades 2 is expected to bring stunning graphics and smooth gameplay performance on the Switch 2, potentially running at up to 120 frames per second.

Nintendo has also committed to supporting a wide range of additional titles for the Switch 2, enhancing the gaming experience for new and returning players. Other anticipated releases mentioned include expanded remasters of classic games like Final Fantasy Tactics and exciting new offerings, including a sequel to Kirby Air Ride.

Hades made a major impact upon its release, earning numerous awards and accolades for its gameplay and narrative depth. With the launch of Hades 2 approaching, fans are eager to see how the game will expand upon the original’s legacy.

As the gaming community looks ahead, the September 2025 Nintendo Direct sets the stage for a thrilling year ahead for Switch 2 owners, filled with creative storytelling, immersive gameplay, and exciting new titles.