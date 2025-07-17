Hady Habib and Aleksandar Kovacevic Clash in Los Cabos Open

LOS CABOS, Mexico — Hady Habib is set to face Aleksandar Kovacevic in the round of 32 at the 2025 ATP Los Cabos Open on July 14. This match marks a significant moment for both players as they aim to advance in the tournament, with betting odds favoring Kovacevic.

Kovacevic, currently ranked No. 76, has a strong track record in prior tournaments, including reaching the quarterfinals in both his previous appearances at the Los Cabos Open. His opponent, Habib, holds a lower rank at No. 172. However, Habib will look to secure his place in the competition as the underdog.

According to recent data from simulations, Kovacevic has a 61% chance of defeating Habib, compared to Habib’s 39%. This statistical analysis is based on 10,000 simulations that predicted the match outcome, showcasing Kovacevic’s ability to excel. The match is scheduled to begin at 9 PM ET.

Both players are under immense pressure; Kovacevic seeks to capitalize on his trajectory, while Habib aims for a breakthrough, having only a single win at the tour level so far. As fans look forward to the showdown, the match promises excitement and potential surprises.

The 2025 ATP Los Cabos Open, also known as the Mifel Tennis Open by Telcel Oppo, features numerous top players among its ranks. Notably, Andrey Rublev is the top seed in this year’s tournament.