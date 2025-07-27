Hafthor Bjornsson to Compete at 2025 World Deadlift Championships

Birmingham, England – Hafthor Bjornsson, the 2018 World’s Strongest Man, will compete at the 2025 World Deadlift Championships (WDC) on September 6. Giants Live confirmed his participation in an Instagram post on July 25, 2025; however, 2023 WSM winner Mitchell Hooper had previously revealed the news through his YouTube channel.

The event will be part of the Giants Live Strongman Open, marking a significant moment for Bjornsson as it will be his first Giants Live appearance since 2017, when he faced off against Eddie Hall. Following that competition, Bjornsson swore he would never compete for Giants Live again due to judging controversies that contributed to Hall’s victory.

Colin Bryce, a prominent figure in the strongman community, commented, “On Sept. 6 in Birmingham, I believe we will witness Bjornsson cement his legacy as quite possibly the strongest man of all time. You cannot overstate how important those lifts would be for the world of strength.” Bjornsson is expected to attempt an all-time world record deadlift.

The drama between Bjornsson and Hall has been ongoing. Despite a tense relationship following the 2017 competition, Hall recently voiced his support on social media for Bjornsson’s upcoming lift, saying, “Massive good luck to Thor this weekend as he goes for the 505kg deadlift. I truly hope he nails it.”

Bjornsson, who set a controversial 501-kilogram deadlift record in 2020 during the pandemic, aims to break this record with a 505-kilogram (1,113.3-pound) lift at the Eisenhart Black Competition on July 26, 2025. According to reports, he wants to push even further in the future, targeting 510 kilograms (1,124.4 pounds).

The excitement is building within the strength sports community, as this event could not only showcase Bjornsson’s strength but also potentially lead to the validation he seeks following past controversies.

His return to competition after years away underscores his determination to solidify his legacy in the strongman world. As he prepares for this critical moment in his career, fans and competitors alike eagerly await the outcomes in Birmingham.