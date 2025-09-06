Hafthor Bjornsson Prepares for World Record with 8,000-Calorie Diet

Birmingham, England – Hafthor Bjornsson, the 2018 World’s Strongest Man, is gearing up for a record-breaking deadlift attempt on September 6, 2025. The former strongman champion is focusing on both training and nutrition to maximize his strength.

In a recent session, Bjornsson invited Dr. Mike Israetel, a performance nutrition expert, to analyze his 8,000-calorie daily diet aimed at peak strength. The daily meal plan is strategically structured around his workout schedule to optimize performance.

Bjornsson’s first meal of the day includes approximately 1,640 calories, featuring eggs, sweet potatoes, and Greek yogurt, which Dr. Israetel highly approves. “Eggs are a phenomenal source of protein and healthy fats,” he remarked.

The second meal, served post-training, consists of steak, vegetables, and avocado, totaling around 1,390 calories. “Liquid high-calorie additions make strongman dieting significantly easier,” Dr. Israetel explained.

His third meal, which mirrors the second, adds another 1,350 calories. Dr. Israetel noted, “Having Greek yogurt buffers out the protein and calories. Rice and beef is a classic combination.”

Meals four and five repeat the second and third meals, maintaining consistency in calorie intake. Dr. Israetel highlighted the importance of repeat meals for successful dieting, saying, “You don’t need to change every meal; having multiple servings of quality meals works fine.”

Bjornsson’s rigorous meal regimen has contributed to significant strength and size gains, preparing him for what he hopes will be a new deadlift world record of 510 kilograms (1,124.4 pounds). He’s already made waves in the strongman community with victories at events like the Arnold Strongman Classic and Europe’s Strongest Man.