Sports
Hafthor Bjornsson Prepares for World Record with 8,000-Calorie Diet
Birmingham, England – Hafthor Bjornsson, the 2018 World’s Strongest Man, is gearing up for a record-breaking deadlift attempt on September 6, 2025. The former strongman champion is focusing on both training and nutrition to maximize his strength.
In a recent session, Bjornsson invited Dr. Mike Israetel, a performance nutrition expert, to analyze his 8,000-calorie daily diet aimed at peak strength. The daily meal plan is strategically structured around his workout schedule to optimize performance.
Bjornsson’s first meal of the day includes approximately 1,640 calories, featuring eggs, sweet potatoes, and Greek yogurt, which Dr. Israetel highly approves. “Eggs are a phenomenal source of protein and healthy fats,” he remarked.
The second meal, served post-training, consists of steak, vegetables, and avocado, totaling around 1,390 calories. “Liquid high-calorie additions make strongman dieting significantly easier,” Dr. Israetel explained.
His third meal, which mirrors the second, adds another 1,350 calories. Dr. Israetel noted, “Having Greek yogurt buffers out the protein and calories. Rice and beef is a classic combination.”
Meals four and five repeat the second and third meals, maintaining consistency in calorie intake. Dr. Israetel highlighted the importance of repeat meals for successful dieting, saying, “You don’t need to change every meal; having multiple servings of quality meals works fine.”
Bjornsson’s rigorous meal regimen has contributed to significant strength and size gains, preparing him for what he hopes will be a new deadlift world record of 510 kilograms (1,124.4 pounds). He’s already made waves in the strongman community with victories at events like the Arnold Strongman Classic and Europe’s Strongest Man.
Recent Posts
- No. 5 Miami Hurricanes Prepare for Bethune-Cookman Matchup
- Art Historian David T. Owsley Dies at 96 in New York City
- UND Football Takes Early Lead in Potato Bowl Against Portland State
- Cincinnati Reds Face Critical Series Against Mets After Loss to Blue Jays
- Dodgers-Orioles Game Delayed Due to Weather; Rojas Speaks on Team Struggles
- Michigan Football Appeals NCAA Ruling Amid Controversy Over Evidence
- College Football Week 2 Features Key Matchups and Renewed Rivalries
- Iowa State Cyclones Surge to No. 16 in AP Top 25
- No. 15 Michigan Faces No. 18 Oklahoma in Key College Football Matchup
- Nebraska Football Welcomes Akron for Home Opener on September 6
- Alabama Crimson Tide Set to Host Louisiana-Monroe in Home Opener
- Brendan Sullivan Set for Opportunity at Tulane After Quarterback Battle
- Maduro Claims U.S. Military Buildup Aims to Overthrow Venezuelan Government
- Jett Lawrence Claims Victory as SMX Playoffs Begin at zMAX Dragway
- Memphis Tigers Prepare for Road Matchup Against Georgia State Panthers
- K-State Prepares for Showdown Against Army’s Triple Option Attack
- Ohio Declares Sept. 6, 2025, ‘Marty Brennaman Day’
- Houston and Rice Clash in Final Bayou Bucket Showdown This Weekend
- California Golden Bears Set to Face Texas Southern in Home Opener
- Hafthor Bjornsson Prepares for World Record with 8,000-Calorie Diet