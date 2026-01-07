Hagay Monsonego Faces Legal Action in Prague for War Crimes

Prague, Czech Republic — The Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF) has filed a criminal complaint against Israeli soldier Hagay Monsonego, alleging genocide and war crimes committed during Israel’s military operations in Gaza. The complaint was submitted to the High Public Prosecutor’s Office in Prague on January 2, 2026, marking HRF’s third such action in the Czech Republic.

HRF’s complaint is significant as it comes after confirmation that Monsonego is currently in Prague, which activates Czech obligations under international law to act against individuals accused of serious crimes. This filing translates HRF’s extensive evidence into formal allegations under Czech criminal law, as stated by their legal counsel, JUDr. Jan Täubel.

The complaint accuses Monsonego, a member of the Mesayaat Shaked Company, 424th Battalion, Givati Brigade, of participating in significant crimes during his deployment in Gaza from December 2023 to November 2025. HRF claims these actions were part of a systematic military campaign against Gaza’s civilians.

“The responsibility has shifted,” said Dyab Abou Jahjah, General Director of HRF. “2026 must be a year of justice for Gaza’s victims.” HRF emphasizes that the Czech Republic has incorporated grave international crimes into its criminal code, necessitating legal action in cases involving suspects present in the country.

The filing highlights that states should not provide safe havens for individuals suspected of such serious offences. Failure to act could portray Prague as a sanctuary for war criminals, undermining the enforcement of international law.