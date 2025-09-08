Hailee Steinfeld Discusses New Role in Vampire Film ‘Sinners’

LOS ANGELES, CA — Hailee Steinfeld, known for her roles in True Grit and Hawkeye, has taken on a significant new challenge in the vampire film Sinners. The actress stars as a biracial woman navigating the complex underworld of the story, merging her southern roots with a dark, new world.

In a recent interview, Steinfeld reflected on her transformation into this mature character. She expressed gratitude for the opportunity, saying, “I’m so honored to be a part of something that felt as special as it did when we were doing it.” Steinfeld noted that the film has resonated with audiences. After a short trip to Paris, she encountered numerous fans discussing the movie, which made her feel both humbled and rewarded.

The film was shot during hurricane season in New Orleans, a challenge that created strong bonds among the cast. “We’d all go to set on days we weren’t called in just to witness Ryan Coogler be Ryan Coogler,” she said, referring to the director’s calmness during a chaotic production.

Steinfeld admitted that maintaining confidence throughout the filming process was tough. “Have you ever felt fully confident in any movie the whole way through?” she laughed. “If you’re questioning it, that’s a good thing because you’re pushing limits.”

On the premiere night, she watched the film for the first time with her family. “It was so wonderful to see it with my parents because a lot of my preparation for this role was talking to them,” she explained, emphasizing the film’s personal significance.

As the conversation shifted to her connections in the industry, Steinfeld talked about the evolving friendships she has made. “It feels separate,” she said of her work and personal life, noting that while she maintains relationships through her projects, moving on can be tough after productions wrap up.

Steinfeld also shared insights into her creative outlet during a challenging period in her career, when she started a community-focused newsletter. “I thought, ‘What can I do that creates a safe place?’” she said, highlighting how it helped her engage with her surroundings and share experiences more openly.

The actress wrapped up the conversation expressing her excitement for the new film and her hopes for upcoming awards season, stating, “Thank you for doing this. I was so excited to talk to you.”