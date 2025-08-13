Entertainment
Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Dine Out as Newlyweds
Buffalo, New York – Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are enjoying their new life as a married couple. A fan account shared a photo on August 10 showing the couple dining together at a restaurant. The image featured Steinfeld, 28, wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and holding a white napkin, while Allen, 29, sported a brown long-sleeve shirt. The caption read, “NEW!!!! Hailee & Josh Allen having dinner in Buffalo, New York yesterday.”
Recently, Allen discussed their wedding night during the first episode of the HBO docuseries Hard Knocks, which aired on August 5. “Yeah, that was the best night of my life, honestly,” he said. “And my wife’s life, I think. That’s what she says.” The couple exchanged vows at San Ysidro Ranch in California.
Steinfeld recalled the lively celebration in a newsletter earlier this summer. “The dance floor was popping, it was literally bowing,” she wrote. The reception featured a mix of dancing, speeches, and heartfelt moments, creating a memorable experience for the couple and their guests.
Both stars have been busy since tying the knot, with Allen preparing for the NFL season while Steinfeld continues her acting career.
The couple’s fans are delighted to see glimpses of their life together, as both continue to shine in their respective fields.
