Entertainment
Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Announce Expecting First Child Together
Buffalo, NY — Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are expecting their first child together, as announced in a heartfelt video shared on December 12, 2025. The clip features Allen playfully kissing Steinfeld’s belly while she sports a sweater adorned with the word ‘mother.’
The couple, who got married on May 31, 2025, first made headlines in mid-2023 after they were spotted together. Their romance quickly escalated, with Allen proposing in November 2024. Steinfeld described the engagement, set in Malibu, as ‘magical.’
In the video announcement, a snowy backdrop adds charm to the moment, and a tiny snowman appears, symbolizing their growing family. The couple has received an outpouring of support from fans and friends alike, celebrating this new chapter in their lives.
In addition to their joyful news, Allen, who is the quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, showed appreciation for his offensive line by gifting them a ‘quarter of a cow’ for the holiday season. This gesture was shared by offensive tackle Alec Anderson‘s wife, Alysha, on social media, who expressed gratitude for the functional gift.
The Bills are currently in the playoff race after securing a postseason berth following a recent victory. As a top contender, Allen aims to strengthen his performance on the field while balancing his new role as a father-to-be.
With their wedding and now this baby news, 2025 has been a remarkable year for Steinfeld and Allen, and fans will be eager to see what lies ahead for this dynamic couple.
