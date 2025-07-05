Hailee Steinfeld Shows Off Wedding Ring After Marrying Josh Allen

Calabasas, California — Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen made their first public appearance as a married couple on July 2, showcasing Steinfeld’s new diamond-encrusted wedding band. The couple tied the knot on May 31 in a private ceremony at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California.

Steinfeld, 28, and Allen, 29, were spotted enjoying a casual day out together. Steinfeld wore a stylish yet simple outfit, featuring a white crewneck top, high-waisted blue jeans, and a button-down shirt. She completed her look with white sneakers and a relaxed baseball cap.

The highlight of her outfit was the sparkling engagement ring, now stacked with her stunning wedding band, which glimmered as she walked beside her husband. The couple’s wedding was marked by intimate celebrations, beginning with a family-only dinner on May 29 followed by a welcome party on May 30, where close friends shared heartfelt speeches.

Reflecting on her wedding, Steinfeld shared in her Beau Society newsletter, “I’m sitting here with Josh, and we’re reminiscing on the best weekend of our lives for the millionth time. Random memories keep coming back to us, often through smiles, laughs, and tears.”

The wedding featured a unique twist when Steinfeld opted for a single rose adorned with crystals instead of a traditional bouquet. After the ceremony, guests enjoyed an olive oil cake with vanilla buttercream and danced to live music during the main event.

The festivities continued with an “underground afterparty” that lasted until 3 a.m., featuring a DJ, grilled cheese sandwiches, and chocolate chip cookies served with milk. The celebrations wound down with guests jumping into the pool, marking a night full of joy and laughter.

As the newlyweds transition back to their everyday lives, they continue to bask in the glow of their dream wedding.