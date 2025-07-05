Entertainment
Hailee Steinfeld Shows Off Wedding Ring After Marrying Josh Allen
Calabasas, California — Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen made their first public appearance as a married couple on July 2, showcasing Steinfeld’s new diamond-encrusted wedding band. The couple tied the knot on May 31 in a private ceremony at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California.
Steinfeld, 28, and Allen, 29, were spotted enjoying a casual day out together. Steinfeld wore a stylish yet simple outfit, featuring a white crewneck top, high-waisted blue jeans, and a button-down shirt. She completed her look with white sneakers and a relaxed baseball cap.
The highlight of her outfit was the sparkling engagement ring, now stacked with her stunning wedding band, which glimmered as she walked beside her husband. The couple’s wedding was marked by intimate celebrations, beginning with a family-only dinner on May 29 followed by a welcome party on May 30, where close friends shared heartfelt speeches.
Reflecting on her wedding, Steinfeld shared in her Beau Society newsletter, “I’m sitting here with Josh, and we’re reminiscing on the best weekend of our lives for the millionth time. Random memories keep coming back to us, often through smiles, laughs, and tears.”
The wedding featured a unique twist when Steinfeld opted for a single rose adorned with crystals instead of a traditional bouquet. After the ceremony, guests enjoyed an olive oil cake with vanilla buttercream and danced to live music during the main event.
The festivities continued with an “underground afterparty” that lasted until 3 a.m., featuring a DJ, grilled cheese sandwiches, and chocolate chip cookies served with milk. The celebrations wound down with guests jumping into the pool, marking a night full of joy and laughter.
As the newlyweds transition back to their everyday lives, they continue to bask in the glow of their dream wedding.
Recent Posts
- Brayden Fogle Commits to Georgia Bulldogs Football Program
- Blue-Chip Stocks Show Stability Amid Market Turmoil
- Galactus Popcorn Bucket Launches at Shocking Price
- Real Madrid Faces Borussia Dortmund in World Club Cup Quarterfinals
- MADMIA Launches Playful Peppa Pig George Socks for Kids
- PSG Set to Face Inter Miami in Club World Cup Clash
- Thomas Müller Reflects on Manchester United Move, Says It’s Too Late
- Mets Eye Potential Trade for Pirates Star Mitch Keller
- Djokovic Shows Dominance in Wimbledon Match Against Kecmanovic
- Real Madrid Faces Dortmund in Club World Cup Quarter-Final Showdown
- Injury Plagues Bayern’s Musiala in Club World Cup Match Against PSG
- Injury Crisis Hits Bayern Munich in PSG Showdown
- Rep. Mark Green Resigns from Congress on July 4
- Fourth of July Forecast: Clouds and Showers Expected in North Texas
- Bayern Munich Faces PSG in Club World Cup Quarterfinal Showdown
- Dortmund to Challenge Real Madrid in FIFA Club World Cup Quarterfinals
- Florida Reports Third Measles Case Amid National Outbreak
- 70-Year-Old Man Dies in Fireworks Incident on July 4 in Wareham
- Madden NFL 26 Set for Launch with Enhanced Features
- Sacha Boey and Tim Weah Among Olympique Marseille’s Transfer Targets