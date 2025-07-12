Hailee Steinfeld Stars in Paramount’s Winter Olympic Comedy

LOS ANGELES, CA – Hailee Steinfeld is set to star alongside Miles Teller in the upcoming romantic comedy Winter Games, produced by Paramount Pictures. The film, directed by Paul Downs Colaizzo, will explore the lives of two Olympic athletes as they face personal challenges amidst the high stakes of the Winter Olympic Games.

The storyline centers on an overlooked skier, played by Steinfeld, and a self-sabotaging hockey legend, portrayed by Teller. The two characters collide at crucial moments in their careers, leading to an unexpected connection that threatens both her quest for a gold medal and his chances at a comeback.

Colaizzo, known for his work on Brittany Runs a Marathon, co-wrote the script with Patrick Cunnane. The production will be managed by Tim and Trevor White on behalf of Star Thrower, with Teller also serving as a producer.

Steinfeld recently experienced a busy year, making headlines after her role in the supernatural horror film Sinners alongside Michael B. Jordan, which grossed over $278 million domestically. The film has sparked awards buzz and showcased Steinfeld’s versatility as an actress.

In addition to her film work, Steinfeld made a successful return to music with her song “Dangerous,” featured in the Sinners soundtrack, garnering over 4.7 million streams on Spotify in just a month. She also reprised her voice role as Spider-Gwen in the acclaimed Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse earlier this year, which grossed over $690 million globally.

As production details for Winter Games are finalized, fans eagerly await further announcements on release dates and other cast members. Steinfeld continues to solidify her status as a leading actress in Hollywood, balancing both film and music projects.