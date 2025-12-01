Hailee Steinfeld Takes Break from Social Media Amid Steelers Showdown

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the Buffalo Bills prepare for a crucial game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Josh Allen’s wife, Hailee Steinfeld, is stepping away from social media. In her latest newsletter edition, Beau Society, she announced a weekend Instagram detox to focus on family.

“Even if just for the weekend, I’m currently a week into an Instagram detox,” her newsletter stated. This decision may surprise her 20 million followers, but Steinfeld claims it has positively impacted her mood. She stated, “Every time I do this, I wonder why I don’t do it more often.”

This break may also be a strategic move to avoid the spotlight during a tense Week 13 NFL matchup, where Josh Allen’s performance is under close watch. Steinfeld has not shared any new photos of the couple since their wedding in May, which adds to fans’ anticipation of her return.

Josh Allen faces a significant challenge on Sunday, November 30, at Acrisure Stadium. Growing up, he idolized Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, calling him both a mentor and a role model. Rodgers, in turn, has praised Allen’s continuous development, referring to him as one of his “favorite people in the league.”

As both teams aim for dominance, the competition remains fierce, with the Steelers currently leading the AFC North while the Bills strive to stay in playoff contention.