Entertainment
Hailee Steinfeld Takes Break from Social Media Amid Steelers Showdown
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the Buffalo Bills prepare for a crucial game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Josh Allen’s wife, Hailee Steinfeld, is stepping away from social media. In her latest newsletter edition, Beau Society, she announced a weekend Instagram detox to focus on family.
“Even if just for the weekend, I’m currently a week into an Instagram detox,” her newsletter stated. This decision may surprise her 20 million followers, but Steinfeld claims it has positively impacted her mood. She stated, “Every time I do this, I wonder why I don’t do it more often.”
This break may also be a strategic move to avoid the spotlight during a tense Week 13 NFL matchup, where Josh Allen’s performance is under close watch. Steinfeld has not shared any new photos of the couple since their wedding in May, which adds to fans’ anticipation of her return.
Josh Allen faces a significant challenge on Sunday, November 30, at Acrisure Stadium. Growing up, he idolized Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, calling him both a mentor and a role model. Rodgers, in turn, has praised Allen’s continuous development, referring to him as one of his “favorite people in the league.”
As both teams aim for dominance, the competition remains fierce, with the Steelers currently leading the AFC North while the Bills strive to stay in playoff contention.
Recent Posts
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker Shines with Hawks After Leaving Timberwolves
- Vance Joseph Eyes Head Coaching Opportunities for 2026
- Samuel West Reflects on Loss of His Parents Timothy West and Prunella Scales
- Izzy Nix Celebrates Iron Bowl with Throwback Photo of Auburn Days
- Hawks Eliminate Cavaliers in Thrilling 130-123 NBA Cup Matchup
- Broncos Focus on Playoff Preparation as Riley Moss Faces Coverage Challenges
- Teenagers from Lambert High School Advance Lyme Disease Research Using CRISPR
- Broncos Adjust After Dobbins Injury, Look Ahead to Commanders
- BlackRock Increases Bitcoin Holdings Amid Rising Institutional Interest
- Harvard Student Shines at Exclusive Le Bal des Débutantes
- Von Miller Faces Former Team Amid Commanders’ Struggles
- Bryan González’s Injury Raises Concerns Ahead of Crucial Match
- Payton Pritchard Steps Up as Celtics Adjust After Injuries
- Grizzlies Aim for Third Straight Win Against Struggling Kings
- Denver Broncos Seek Improvement as Playoff Push Begins
- Greece Declares Water Emergency Amid Drought Crisis
- GTA 6 Launch Delayed to 2027? Insider Debunks Rumors
- DeWitt Panthers Claim Division 3 State Title with Record-Setting Performance
- Demi Moore Discusses Aging and Career Success at 63
- New Episode of Matlock Delayed for College Basketball Game This Week