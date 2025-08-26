Hailey Baptiste Battles Katerina Siniakova in US Open First Round

New York, USA – Hailey Baptiste from the United States faces off against Czech Republic’s Katerina Siniakova in the first round of the 2025 US Open on Wednesday, August 27. The match takes place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City.

Baptiste, 23, has had a fluctuating season. She reached the third round in Miami and made it to the fourth round at the French Open, but was eliminated early in both the Cincinnati Open and Cleveland tournament. In her latest match, she lost to Anastasia Zakharova 4-6, 3-6.

Siniakova, ranked 76th, enters the match after reaching the quarter-finals of the Prague Open. She also experienced a tough loss to Naomi Osaka in the second round of Wimbledon. Recently, Siniakova celebrated a victory at the WTA 125 title in Warsaw, her second title in her career.

This match marks the first competitive meeting between Baptiste and Siniakova. The winner will advance to face either former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka or Belgium’s Greet Minnen in the next round.

The first serve is expected around 3:30 AM IST, but the exact time may vary depending on the conclusion of the previous match on court 17, featuring Felix Auger-Aliassime and Billy Harris.

Fans in India can watch the match live on Star Sports Network and stream it on the JioHotstar app and website.