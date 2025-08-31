Entertainment
Hailey and Justin Bieber Shine at Basketball Coaching Event in L.A.
Los Angeles, CA – The Biebers have had a standout year, marked by accomplishments in both music and fashion. Hailey Bieber recently showcased her unique style while supporting her husband, Justin Bieber, at The League X Blem basketball event in Los Angeles.
Hailey arrived in an eye-catching outfit that broke away from traditional courtside fashion. She wore a cropped black leather jacket paired with a white, midriff-baring tank top, low-rise indigo jeans, and her favorite flip flops. Her accessories included simple silver rings, hoop earrings, and her signature slim oval sunglasses. She styled her mid-length brunette hair in loose waves and sported bold Rhode blush on her cheeks.
Instead of embracing the typical WAG aesthetic, Hailey opted for a look that reflects her enduring style—a combination of simple tank tops, good denim, and leather jackets that have characterized her wardrobe this summer. As a founder of her beauty brand, Rhode, she continues to mix personal style with professional commitments.
Justin, on the other hand, embraced a nostalgic game-day vibe. He wore a white tank top, red and black Nahmias track pants, a gray and black striped beanie, and platform Skylrk slipper shoes, contributing to the relaxed yet stylish atmosphere of the event.
After a busy summer, the couple has enjoyed their time back in Los Angeles and seem to have settled into a new rhythm in their lives. Justin’s fashion choices have noticeably toned down, and the couple appears to be more comfortable and casual, a shift from Hailey’s previous slinkier silhouettes and Justin’s more extravagant outfits.
As they both pursue their individual passions while supporting each other, the Biebers continue to make headlines in the entertainment world.
