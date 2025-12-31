Hailie Jade Shares Parenting Insights After Welcoming Son Elliot

Detroit, MI – Hailie Jade, daughter of rapper Eminem, shared her reflections on parenthood during a recent podcast episode, marking a transformative year since welcoming her son, Elliot, on March 14. With her 30th birthday coinciding with Christmas, this holiday season is particularly special for Hailie and her husband, Evan McClintock.

On the December 5 episode of her podcast, Hailie discussed the challenges of adapting to motherhood. She expressed the anxiety new parents often feel, stating, ‘I am constantly Googling stuff’ to educate herself on baby development milestones. Hailie noted that while every baby is unique, she felt reassured by the information she found online.

Although Hailie has chosen to limit baby photos on social media, she did share a touching video from a Thanksgiving game featuring Elliot in oversized noise-canceling headphones. ‘I stopped posting those,’ she explained, citing negative comments from fans as her reason. ‘We’re taking a break from all that.’

Reflecting on her upbringing, Hailie said she now understands her father’s struggle to balance privacy and pride as a parent. ‘I want to share the proud, joyful moments… but I’m also intentional about keeping certain parts of our lives just for us,’ she shared in June.

Eminem, born Marshall Mathers III, has two other daughters, Alaina and Stevie, and has often spoken about the importance of family amidst his fame. ‘Being able to raise kids is probably the thing I’m most proud of,’ he remarked in a previous interview.

Hailie described her postpartum journey as a roller coaster of emotions, sometimes feeling overwhelmed by anxiety. However, she found comfort through social media, particularly TikTok, which she says provided reassurance during difficult moments.

As she approaches the eight-month mark of motherhood, Hailie shared her experiences with sleepless nights and the challenges of traveling with a young child. ‘If you get stressed that there’s a baby crying, the mom is a million times more stressed than you,’ she advised listeners on her show.

Looking ahead, Hailie expressed her excitement about future family moments and her deep appreciation for her parents. ‘It’s been a year of a lot of ups and downs, learning, and fun,’ she concluded.