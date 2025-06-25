Haim’s New Album ‘I Quit’ Explores Relationship Lessons in Unique Sound

Los Angeles, CA – Haim has released their fourth album titled “I Quit,” a collection that dives into the complexities of relationships. The album, which debuted on June 20, 2025, combines nostalgia with fresh sounds while addressing the lessons learned through love and breakups.

The sisters—Danielle, Este, and Alana Haim—drew inspiration for the album’s title from a memorable scene in the 1996 film “That Thing You Do!” Danielle opens the album with the song “Gone,” singing, “Can I have your attention, please, for the last time before I leave? On second thought, I changed my mind.” This sets a reflective tone as they navigate the ups and downs of romantic connections.

Throughout the album, listeners encounter tracks like “All Over Me,” where Danielle expresses the excitement of a new fling, while also cautioning against expectations. Este’s powerful lead on “Cry” captures the confusion often felt during grief, as she questions her emotional state: “I’m past the anger, past the rage, but the hurt ain’t gone.”

Musically, “I Quit” showcases a blend of styles, with songs that shift unexpectedly. “Relationships” has elements reminiscent of 80s and 90s pop, while the dreamy “Lucky Stars” and upbeat disco track “Spinning” experiment with new vibes. The album also revisits classics; “Gone” samples George Michael’s “Freedom! ’90,” and “Down to Be Wrong” channels the energy of peak Sheryl Crow.

The lyrics reflect on personal experiences, with Danielle reminiscing in “Take Me Back” about friendships and simpler times. She references her past relationship with producer Ariel Rechtshaid in “Down to Be Wrong,” highlighting how memories linger even after a breakup.

In the poignant song “The Farm,” Danielle shares a heartfelt moment where a sister invites her to stay, emphasizing the enduring significance of familial bonds amid turmoil. “We want to see you smiling,” she sings, conveying the struggle between emotional distance and connection.

Overall, “I Quit” encapsulates a transitional phase in the sisters’ lives. While it relies on familiar sounds, it also ventures into new territory, offering a rich listening experience. The final track, “Now It’s Time,” attempts to bring the album full circle but doesn’t quite reach the emotional depth found in earlier songs.

Fans and critics alike will likely find this album resonates, as it represents a growth in Haim’s artistry, even if it does not overshadow their iconic previous works.