Business
Haiti’s Leaders Address Poultry Sector Challenges
Port-au-Prince, Haiti – Haitian leaders convened on June 20, 2025, to address the country’s poultry production shortfall. The meeting, initiated by Presidential Advisor Leslie Voltaire, involved key ministers including Alfred Fils Métellus (Economy) and James Monazard (Trade), along with officials from the Ministry of Agriculture.
Discussions centered on strategies to enhance poultry production as highlighted in a proposal from industry stakeholders. Several decisions emerged from this gathering, emphasizing financial support and consolidation in the poultry sector. Notably, the Ministry of Agriculture is set to incorporate sector support into its budget, while the Ministry of Economy and Finance will allocate additional funding.
The Ministry of Trade and Industry will promote collaboration among poultry producers to secure incentives. Furthermore, stakeholders proposed a review of existing duties and taxes impacting agricultural operations in the nation.
All participants acknowledged the critical role of agriculture in Haiti’s economic recovery, emphasizing the need for increased domestic consumption to reduce reliance on imports. Presently, Haiti imports nearly all its poultry products, including over 40 million eggs each month from the Dominican Republic, the leading egg and chicken producer in the Caribbean.
By encouraging local production, leaders hope to achieve greater food sovereignty for Haiti and foster sustainable economic growth.
Recent Posts
- Tour de France 2025: Riders Prepare for Epic Showdown in Lille
- Cincinnati Man Recovers from Lyme Disease with Unique Therapies
- Brazilian João Fonseca Debuts at Eastbourne ATP 250 Tournament
- Bezos and Sanchez Set for Lavish Wedding Amid Protests in Venice
- Investors Weigh Pros and Cons of BigBear.ai Stock Amid AI Growth
- Circle and Coinbase Stocks Surge After Senate Passes GENIUS Act
- Jaiswal and Gill Lead India to 359/3 Against England at Headingley
- Naomi Osaka Faces Olga Danilovic in Bad Homburg Open Showdown
- Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton Lead ATP Tour Events in Mallorca and Eastbourne
- Safiullin Favored Over Muller in ATP Mallorca Match
- Harry Herrera Leads JRU to Victory Against Lyceum in Filoil EcoOil Cup
- NYT Connections Hints for Monday, June 23: Tips and Answers
- Exxon Mobil Stock Surges with Impressive Long-Term Gains
- Tennis Stars Gear Up for Wimbledon in Bad Homburg and Beyond
- Lottery Results for June 22, 2025: Big Wins Announced
- Latest Lottery Winning Numbers Announced for June 18, 2025
- Barcelona Nears Deal for Swedish Teen Star Roony Bardghji
- Emmy Races Heat Up as New Contenders Emerge
- Danny Boyle Confirms No Return to James Bond Franchise
- Chinese Satellite Breaks Ground with Laser Communication at 36,000 km