Haiti’s Leaders Address Poultry Sector Challenges

Port-au-Prince, Haiti – Haitian leaders convened on June 20, 2025, to address the country’s poultry production shortfall. The meeting, initiated by Presidential Advisor Leslie Voltaire, involved key ministers including Alfred Fils Métellus (Economy) and James Monazard (Trade), along with officials from the Ministry of Agriculture.

Discussions centered on strategies to enhance poultry production as highlighted in a proposal from industry stakeholders. Several decisions emerged from this gathering, emphasizing financial support and consolidation in the poultry sector. Notably, the Ministry of Agriculture is set to incorporate sector support into its budget, while the Ministry of Economy and Finance will allocate additional funding.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry will promote collaboration among poultry producers to secure incentives. Furthermore, stakeholders proposed a review of existing duties and taxes impacting agricultural operations in the nation.

All participants acknowledged the critical role of agriculture in Haiti’s economic recovery, emphasizing the need for increased domestic consumption to reduce reliance on imports. Presently, Haiti imports nearly all its poultry products, including over 40 million eggs each month from the Dominican Republic, the leading egg and chicken producer in the Caribbean.

By encouraging local production, leaders hope to achieve greater food sovereignty for Haiti and foster sustainable economic growth.