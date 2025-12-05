Haiti’s World Cup Dreams Amid Trump’s Immigration Policies

Montreal, Canada – Haiti‘s soccer team is heading to the World Cup for the first time in over 50 years, despite the country’s ongoing challenges with poverty and gang violence. The team secured its spot in the tournament after defeating Nicaragua in November. Eneck Louis, a former player and current taxi driver in Montreal, shared his childhood memories of making makeshift soccer balls from oranges due to a lack of resources in 1970s Haiti.

Haiti’s approval to compete on the world stage, however, is overshadowed by concerns regarding U.S. immigration policies. Many Haitian fans could face obstacles entering the U.S. due to a recent travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump, which restricts entry for Haitian citizens. This ban, which cites security concerns, has many fearing they will be unable to cheer for their team in person.

On Friday, Haiti will learn its opponents during the World Cup draw, with group matches set in locations including Canada and Mexico, where entry for Haitian fans may be more feasible. Louis noted, “Even when we see some light, it’s as if it’s temporary,” as he voiced concerns over the gang violence that has engulfed the country.

Alongside the travel ban, many Haitians in the U.S. are facing deportation after the termination of their temporary protective status, a measure established after the 2010 earthquake. Fedora Mathieu, an immigration lawyer in Ottawa, reported an influx of requests from Haitian migrants seeking legal assistance to remain in the U.S.

Haiti’s historical soccer achievements have sparked hope amidst adversity. Paul Toussaint, a Haitian restaurateur, emphasized the significance of the World Cup qualification as a source of pride and inspiration for many. “This gives hope,” Toussaint declared. “It shows that our people are capable.”

Soccer has played a role in uniting Haitians during tumultuous periods. In 2004, a visit from the Brazilian national team served as a peace initiative amid civil unrest. While this year’s World Cup may not resolve Haiti’s internal struggles, it offers a chance for Haitians at home and abroad to celebrate.