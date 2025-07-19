Hakeem Jeffries Meets Zohran Mamdani, No Endorsement Yet

NEW YORK — House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani met for the first time Friday in Brooklyn, but Jeffries did not endorse Mamdani after their hourlong discussion.

Jeffries described the meeting as “constructive,” focusing on topics like affordability, public safety, and gentrification, according to his spokesperson, Justin Chermol. Despite Mamdani’s rising profile and union support, Jeffries has not yet committed to backing the young socialist.

Mamdani’s campaign released a similar statement, expressing satisfaction with the meeting but also highlighting the lack of an official endorsement. Jeffries noted that he and Mamdani need to build a stronger relationship, stating, “We don’t really know each other well.”

Some see Jeffries’ cautious approach as reflective of broader hesitance among establishment Democrats to fully back Mamdani. Although he has praised Mamdani and defended him against attacks, his reluctance to endorse might stem from concerns over the candidate’s controversial past comments.

Mamdani has attempted to distance himself from the backlash related to a phrase he used about the Israel-Gaza conflict, emphasizing his commitment to avoid similar rhetoric in the future.

Jeffries is navigating a complex landscape. Several Democratic leaders, including Senator Chuck Schumer and Governor Kathy Hochul, have yet to comment on the mayoral race, even as Mamdani received significant backing in the primary. Still, he has secured endorsements from progressive figures like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The meeting’s outcome suggests that Mamdani’s campaign is still working to align with established party members, as he aims to attract support from a broader Democratic audience ahead of the general election in November.

Mamdani will face incumbent Mayor Eric Adams and other challengers as he embarks on this pivotal campaign. Both leaders agreed to meet again with members of the New York City congressional delegation to further discussions.