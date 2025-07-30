Haleiwa Residents Oppose New Development Amid Rising Housing Costs

HALEIWA, Hawaii — Community members are expressing strong opposition to the Haleiwa Backyards development, which plans to construct approximately 150 two-bedroom long-term rentals on a vacant lot behind Ace Hardware.

Local resident Zaz Dahlin criticized the project, stating, “I think this project puts profit over the people. Nothing about it is for our community.” Dahlin highlighted concerns that the increase in housing may exacerbate traffic issues in the area.

The proposed rent for the units would range from $2,500 to $3,800 per month, with about a third of the homes designated as affordable. Dahlin noted that many local workers, including lifeguards and teachers, struggle to afford these rates.

Traffic is a major concern for residents, as many fear new homes will lead to more vehicles in an already congested town. Earl Dahlin, another area resident, commented, “Our traffic in the country here in Haleiwa, in a 1.5 miles, it’s a madhouse. It takes 20 minutes just to get through the town.”

Waialua resident Jack Reid echoed these sentiments, saying he avoids the area during peak hours due to the congestion. “From Waialua to the harbor takes me 20, 25 minutes. That’s ridiculous,” he said.

Developer D.G. “Andy” Anderson countered these claims by arguing that the homes would provide housing for local workers, allowing them to walk to work instead of drive, potentially reducing traffic. He emphasized the necessity for more housing to keep local families from leaving Hawaii.

The Honolulu City Council is scheduled to discuss the Haleiwa Backyards project on Monday.