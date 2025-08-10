Halestorm and Volbeat Rock Tampa Under Sweltering Heat

TAMPA, Florida — On a sweltering Monday night, August 4, 2025, Volbeat and Halestorm rocked the Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheater for the Greatest of All Tours Worldwide, despite the venue’s missing roof due to Hurricane Milton’s damage last year. Fans braved the heat for a high-energy celebration of melodic hard rock.

The California band The Ghost Inside kicked off the evening with a set that was heavy on aggressive beats and down-tuned riffs. Their intense performance divided the crowd but set the tone for the night.

Next up, Pennsylvania’s Halestorm captivated the audience with their dynamic sound. Lead singer Lzzy Hale led the band through a set filled with heavy riffs and beautiful melodies from their upcoming album, Everest. The opening track, ‘Fallen Star,’ and the powerful ‘WATCH OUT’ delivered the head-banging moments that energized the crowd.

Throughout Halestorm’s performance, Hale showcased her vocal prowess on both heavy and softer songs, including the bluesy ‘Like a Woman Can.’ ‘There’s a lot of sweaty fresh meat in the house,’ Hale remarked, laughing as she toasted the audience before performing ‘Here’s to Us.’

The rest of the band, including drummer Arejay Hale, bassist Josh Smith, and lead guitarist Joe Hottinger, delivered fiery performances, especially during tracks like ‘Everest’ and ‘Amen,’ which featured extended guitar solos.

Volbeat took the stage next, led by singer Michael Poulsen, who humorously acknowledged the heat. ‘I don’t know how you live in this heat,’ he said. The Danish rockers delivered a varied set that included songs from their new album, God of Angels Trust, and older favorites like ‘A Warrior’s Call’ and ‘Demonic Depression.’

Volbeat’s distinctive sound combined elements of metal and rockabilly, keeping the audience on their feet. Poulsen pointed out, ‘Last time we were here, I remember you liked Johnny Cash,’ leading into a crowd sing-along of ‘Ring of Fire’ before introducing ‘Sad Man’s Tongue.’

As the night continued, Poulsen entertained the crowd with light-hearted banter and jokes, including a playful introduction to their complex new song. The set channeled everything from heavy metal to more straightforward rock & roll vibes.

In a heartwarming gesture, Poulsen invited a group of children onstage for the finale, changing the lyrics of ‘Still Counting’ to ‘counting all the children in the room.’ The performance ended with a bang, featuring some of the heaviest riffs of the night, wrapping up an unforgettable evening of music.