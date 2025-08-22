Sports
Hall of Fame Jockey Ron Turcotte Dies at 84
DRUMMOND, New Brunswick (AP) — Ron Turcotte, the Hall of Fame jockey who rode Secretariat to the 1973 Triple Crown, has died at the age of 84. The National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame confirmed this news in a statement on Friday.
“Ron was a legendary rider and also an inspiration for all he achieved and overcame during his incredible life,” the museum said. Celebrated for his historic Triple Crown victory, Turcotte won the Belmont Stakes by an astounding 31 lengths, securing his place in racing history.
Turcotte was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1979, after amassing 3,032 career wins. He will forever be remembered as the primary jockey for Secretariat, who was named Horse of the Year in both 1972 and 1973.
His relationship with Secretariat began in 1972, a year that showcased their remarkable skills. Turcotte led Secretariat to victories in several prestigious races, culminating in the 1973 Triple Crown. During the Belmont Stakes, he recalled, “I knew we were putting Sham and the rest far behind us with Secretariat’s long, loping strides.”
Despite a successful career, a serious injury in 1978 left Turcotte a paraplegic. He retired but continued to advocate for the sport and fellow jockeys. In 2015, his hometown honored him with a life-sized statue riding Secretariat.
“It is very touching, believe me. It made me cry a few times there,” Turcotte expressed after the statue unveiling.
In recognition of his contributions to racing and his community, Turcotte received numerous awards, including the Avelino Gomez Memorial Award and a place in the Canadian Racing Hall of Fame. The Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund expressed condolences in a statement, recognizing Turcotte’s commitment to advocacy for fallen riders.
Turcotte leaves behind a legacy that will influence future generations of jockeys and racing fans.
