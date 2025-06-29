Sports
Hall of Fame Trainer D. Wayne Lukas Dies at Age 89
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — D. Wayne Lukas, a legendary Hall of Fame horse trainer, died Saturday night at the age of 89, surrounded by family at his home. His family announced that he passed away while battling a severe MRSA blood infection, which had worsened his pre-existing health conditions.
Lukas was hospitalized earlier this month after declining an aggressive treatment plan. Following his hospital stay, he returned home to spend his final days with his wife, Laurie, and their family.
<p"Wayne is one of the greatest competitors and most important figures in Thoroughbred racing history,” said Mike Anderson, president of Churchill Downs Racetrack. “His impact on horse racing will be truly missed.
Lukas’s career boasted an impressive record, including 15 Triple Crown victories, making him second only to Bob Baffert, who has 17. Over his extensive career, Lukas trained horses that amassed more than $301 million in earnings.
His final victory came when the colt Tour Player won at Churchill Downs on June 12. Other notable wins include training Triple Crown winners like Thunder Gulch and Charismatic.
Known affectionately as “Coach,” Lukas began his career coaching high school basketball before turning to horse racing in the 1960s. His dedication to horses and the industry shaped countless horsemen and horsewomen.
In a heartfelt statement, his family expressed gratitude for the support received from the racing community. “He brought heart, grace, and grit to every corner of the sport,” they stated.
Lukas is survived by his loving wife, Laurie Lynn Lukas; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and a community of horsemen and women who he mentored. A private service will be held with family, and a larger celebration of life will be organized later.
