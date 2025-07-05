Entertainment
Halle Bailey Embraces New Romance After DDG Split
Positano, Italy — Halle Bailey is moving on from her recent breakup with DDG. The actress was spotted enjoying a sailing trip with a mystery man, just nine months after the news of her split from the rapper, whose real name is Daryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.
During their outing, photos showed Bailey and her companion getting cozy on a luxury boat. They shared intimate moments, including kissing and cuddling, as the pair cruised the picturesque waters. One image features Bailey posing in a metallic silver bikini, while her companion captured the moment with his camera. She captioned the post, “just keep swimming,” without revealing the identity of the person behind the lens.
The timing of Bailey’s romantic getaway comes amid a contentious legal battle with DDG over the custody of their 18-month-old son, Halo. According to court documents obtained by E! News, Bailey has accused DDG of abusive behavior. In her filings, she expressed frustration at having to involve the court, stating, “I have done everything possible to avoid going to Court.”
Bailey claimed in her court documents that she has consistently facilitated access for DDG to see their son, even at the last minute. She added, “I cannot allow this abuse any longer. I cannot keep living like this.”
In response, DDG has denied her allegations and has claimed in his own legal filings that Bailey has been the aggressor in their relationship. He argued that she has made it difficult for him to see Halo, who Bailey is seeking sole legal and physical custody of.
As both parties navigate their legal disputes, Bailey appears to find comfort in her new romantic interest, signaling a new chapter in her life.
