Halle Bailey Enjoys Italian Summer Amid Custody Battles

POSITSANO, Italy — Halle Bailey, the star of ‘The Little Mermaid,’ was recently spotted enjoying a summer getaway in Italy with her son, Halo, despite ongoing legal disputes with the child’s father, DDG.

In May, Bailey obtained a restraining order against DDG after alleging that he harassed and assaulted her during a visit to pick up their son. The court took her allegations seriously, considering injuries she sustained, which included visiting a dentist for a chipped tooth. A temporary sole custody arrangement was established, allowing Bailey to travel internationally for her upcoming film project while also focusing on her personal well-being.

Just last month, DDG filed an emergency motion to stop Bailey from taking Halo abroad. However, with her legal custody of Halo still intact, Bailey’s original travel plans went ahead as scheduled.

New images surfaced of Bailey embracing her time in Italy, showcasing her enjoying activities with her son and appearing relaxed and happy. The snapshots, which gained traction on social media, captured moments of her and an unidentified man kissing and swimming in the Mediterranean.

Bailey’s cheerful demeanor contrasts sharply with her ongoing custody battle, highlighting her resolve to focus on her professional obligations as well as creating joyful experiences with her child.

Netizens flocked to various platforms to share their views, with many expressing support for Bailey. One fan remarked, “Love this for Ariel! 🧜🏽‍♀️ TUH!” While another alluded to a growing trend of empowerment among women, noting, “These ladies are not putting up with bs in 2025.”

In a related development, DDG’s romantic life has come under scrutiny as rumors about his relationship with influencer India Love circulated. She recently clarified that they are just friends and detailed their playful banter, stating it is intended for entertainment, not romantic involvement.

As Halle Bailey continues her filming for ‘Italianna’ alongside Regé-Jean Page, she remains a figure of both strength and grace, navigating the complexities of her personal and professional life.