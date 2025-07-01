Entertainment
Halle Bailey Spotted with Mystery Man Amid Custody Battle
Rome, Italy
Halle Bailey is soaking up the summer sun on a yacht with a mystery man. Recent photos from The Shade Room show the actress sharing moments that suggest their relationship might be more than just friends. The couple was seen enjoying the day, complete with kisses and playful interactions.
In the photos obtained from BACKGRID, Bailey and the unidentified man appeared to have a relaxed day on the water. He was seen wearing a casual white shirt and shorts, later going shirtless in colorful swimming trunks. The two were spotted laughing, posing for pictures, and even sharing kisses.
This update on Bailey’s love life comes amid her ongoing custody battle with ex-boyfriend DDG over their son, Hale. The couple’s most recent court date was June 24, where tensions between them became public as they accused each other of verbal and physical abuse.
Despite her personal challenges, Bailey seemed to be enjoying her time. Earlier in the summer, she reminded fans about the importance of self-love during a post ahead of Mother’s Day, acknowledging her body confidence issues while sharing her joy in the moment.
While the identity of her summer companion remains a mystery, it appears the pair spent a private day together, without Bailey’s sister, Chloe, or her son, Halo. The yacht outing was likely a well-deserved escape for Bailey as she navigates her hectic life.
Following the custody struggle, DDG has also made headlines, dating long-time influencer India Love. As Bailey enjoys her sun-soaked getaway, questions remain about her budding relationship and what the future holds.
