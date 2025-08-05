Halle Berry Revives Iconic Bond Girl Scene During Summer Getaway

LOS ANGELES, CA – Halle Berry took fans on a nostalgic trip back to 2002 by recreating her iconic Bond girl scene from the film ‘Die Another Day.’ On July 29, Berry posted a series of photos on Instagram, showcasing her relaxed summer vacation and a fresh take on her character Giacinta ‘Jinx’ Johnson.

The actress, armed with a makeup-free look, donned a stylish white bandeau bikini trimmed with black, resembling her famous orange string bikini from the film. Berry posed near a waterfall and on a sandy beach, embodying the essence of her character, who captivated audiences decades ago.

In her post, the 58-year-old actress described her holiday vibe, capturing moments from her trip that included visits to stunning locations like Joshua Tree, Lake Powell, and Antelope Canyon. “Desert days 🌵,” she captioned one photo. “Windows down, music up, nowhere to be but here,” she added, showcasing her appreciation for the great outdoors during her family road trip.

Berry’s casual-chic style featured a geometric-printed headscarf and a statement gold necklace. Alongside her boyfriend Van Hunt and son Maceo, she shared light-hearted moments from their journey. In one image, the trio relaxed on a boat, with Berry posting a sweet photo of her and Hunt’s intertwined legs.

The ‘Catwoman’ star has documented her travels over the past week, blending high fashion with laid-back comfort. Her swimwear choices have included various chic looks, one of which featured a strapless white bikini paired with a relaxed oversized shirt.

Halle Berry continues to inspire fans, effortlessly combining her glamor and down-to-earth style while exploring beautiful destinations with her loved ones.